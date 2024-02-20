Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up about ‘extremely difficult year’ leading to Myositis diagnosis

In a poignant and powerful episode of her new health podcast Take 20, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu bravely opened up about the challenging year that preceded her diagnosis with myositis, an autoimmune condition. This personal revelation sheds light on the unseen struggles behind her strong facade.



“The year before I had this problem,” Samantha confided to her co-host Alkesh, “was extremely difficult for me.” She specifically recalled a moment of fleeting peace before the storm, stating, “I remember telling my friend/partner/manager Himank that I finally felt calm, finally able to breathe and focus on work. But then, I woke up with this condition.”

This vulnerability and honesty are at the core of Take 20, a platform Samantha created to share her experiences and encourage open conversations about health. “Having gone through this harrowing experience,” she explains, “I want people to be safe than sorry.”



The news resonated deeply with fans, offering a glimpse into the private struggles of a beloved public figure. In 2022, Samantha announced a health break, later revealing her myositis diagnosis. “Accepting this vulnerability is something I am still struggling with,” she wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Despite the challenges, Samantha's spirit remains resilient. She is currently gearing up for exciting projects, including the Indian adaptation of the international series Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan.



Samantha’s journey serves as a beacon of hope for many battling unseen internal battles. Her courage in sharing her story not only encourages self-care and awareness but also fosters a sense of community and support. As she embraces healing and moves forward, one thing is certain: Samantha's strength and openness will continue to inspire and empower others.