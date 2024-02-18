Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fiery red sari by Arpita Mehta steals the show in Kuala Lumpur

Samantha Ruth Prabhu set Kuala Lumpur ablaze, not with fire, but with the fiery red of her stunning sari! The actor graced an event, turning heads with a look that was equal parts bold, glamorous, and utterly chic.

Forget bride vibes – Samantha redefined red hot in a scintillating georgette sarI by Arpita Mehta. Sequins danced across the fabric, catching the light like a million tiny flames. Delicate mirrorwork and intricate threadwork added a touch of tradition, while the contemporary draping kept the vibe modern and fresh.

This wasn’t your average sari. Pre-draped in a figure-sculpting style, the high-waisted wonder accentuated Samantha's curves, and the floor-sweeping pallu added a touch of drama. The sleeveless blouse, with its plunging neckline and backless design, exuded an air of confidence that only Samantha could pull off.

But it wasn’t just the outfit that made her shine. Minimal jewels, a diamond choker necklace, and matching earrings allowed the saree to be the star. Her makeup was flawless, with feathered brows, shimmering eyeshadow, and a glossy pink lip that complemented the red perfectly. Side-parted waves cascaded down her shoulders, adding a touch of Hollywood glamour.

Want to recreate the look? Be prepared to loosen your purse strings. The Red Hand Embroidered Sequin Sari Set by Arpita Mehta will set you back a cool INR 3,85,000. But hey, if you’re looking to make an unforgettable statement, this fiery number might just be worth it.

One thing’s for sure – Samantha doesn't just wear clothes, she owns them. And in this red-hot masterpiece, she proved that she's the queen of slaying any look, be it traditional or contemporary. So, take a cue from Samantha, embrace the bold, and rock your own red carpet-moment – without needing a wedding invitation!