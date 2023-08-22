Samantha Ruth Prabhu takes over NYC streets in a Ritu Kumar ensemble

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, known for her eclectic fashion choices, recently made waves in New York City with a fusion of modern and traditional attire from designer Ritu Kumar's label. Known for effortlessly transitioning from casual summer outfits to opulent gowns and ethnic wear, Samantha's fashion journey continues to captivate fans and fashionistas.

Her most recent appearance in the Big Apple was adorned in a distinctive ensemble from Ritu's collection. The look, which married contemporary elements with traditional flair, featured a richly embroidered corset paired with coordinated pants and jackets. Samantha took to Instagram to share snaps of her appearance at the event.

Accompanying the images was a reflective caption, wherein she expressed her return to the city after 14 years—a city where she embarked on her cinematic journey. She wrote, “They say New York is where dreams are made. I started my career when I shot for my first film here...A scared little girl without a clue about how she was going to make it...but daring enough to dream the big dream! Today, 14 years later [sprakle emojis]. (Empire state of mind had just released and would play on the radio everyday in 2009).”

Samantha's striking ensemble, meticulously curated by celebrity stylists Selvi Thangaraj and Pallavi Singh, was a testament to her distinctive style. The centrepiece of her outfit was a strapless corset adorned with intricate orange, mint green, and maroon embroidery, enhanced by gold taar work and sequin embellishments. Its alluring silhouette, accentuated by a plunging neckline and structured boning, exuded confidence and glamour. This captivating piece was complemented by high-waisted flared pants featuring a symphony of brown patterns and delicate sequin work.



Adding layers of sophistication, Samantha embraced two statement jackets—an artful trench-style cover-up aligning with the corset's hues and a graceful, long-notch lapel blazer harmonizing with the palazzo-style pants. The jackets, adorned with elaborate sequin patterns, encapsulated the blend of tradition and contemporary that defined her look.

Samantha's impeccable accessorising brought further drama to the ensemble. Metallic accents were prominently featured, including a distinctive spiral watch, a pearl necklace adorned with a captivating pendant adorned with gemstones, subtle ear studs, an oxidized silver ring, and elegantly tinted Lennon-style sunglasses.

For her makeup, Samantha opted for bold kohl-lined eyes, perfected with winged eyeliner and abundant mascara. Subtle eyeshadow paired with a nude pink lip shade, defined brows, radiant cheekbones, and luminous highlighter lent a touch of understated glamour. Her wavy, side-parted tresses cascaded with grace, providing the final touch to her ensemble.