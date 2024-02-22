Amy Jackson says she's a fan of beau Ed Westwick's 'Gossip Girl' character

Newly-engaged Amy Jackson, too, is a fan of her beau Ed Westwick’s character of Chuck Bass from the popular show Gossip Girl, and described the portrayal as “extraordinary”. The actress has heaped praise on him and said that she is proud to call him the English actor her fiance.

“I'm truly proud to call Ed my fiancé, and witnessing his remarkable growth and evolution as an actor is incredibly commendable. His portrayal of Chuck Bass in 'Gossip Girl' is nothing short of extraordinary,” Amy told a news agency, when asked what she loved about Westwick’s character in the show, which first aired in 2007.

She revealed what makes ‘Chuck Bass’ a timeless favourite. “The nuanced complexity and gradual development of the character throughout the series have captivated and endeared him to countless viewers, making Chuck Bass a timeless favorite for many who cherish the show,” she said.

The 32-year-old actress, who has worked with Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Vijay and Nawazuddin among many others, started dating Westwick in 2022. The two got engaged in January. Talking about love and how she looks at it, Amy said, “Love, in my perspective, embodies a blend of understanding, respect, and shared growth. The genuine connection and joy that my partner and I share are truly special.”

She then went on to describe what a perfect date is for her with Westwick. “Picture a perfect date on a sunlit Sunday afternoon in the tranquil countryside. It begins with a delightful pub lunch, followed by a leisurely stroll across the fields with our four-legged companions. As the day mellows, we indulge in a sunset horse ride, culminating in a cozy evening watching a classic black-and-white movie, all while sipping on vegan milkshakes.”

“It's the epitome of simple yet profound moments Ed and I love to share,” Amy added.

What according to her is the key to a perfect relationship? “Communication, trust, and mutual support are key to a perfect relationship,” said Amy, who will next be seen in Vidyut Jammwal-starrer Crakk-Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa.

