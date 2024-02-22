Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor reunite for Shashank Khaitan's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, who have worked together in the film Bawaal in 2023, will once again be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Other details about the film are still under wraps.

The film is slated to release on April 18, next year and is directed by Shashank Khaitan, who has previously helmed films such as Dhadak and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Previously, rumours were a riff about a third part in the Dulhaniya series of films which previously featured Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles.

Also Read: 'He has been there from the start,' Janhvi Kapoor on rumoured relationship with Shikhar Pahariya

The love story is presented by filmmaker Karan Johar and the Instagram page of his banner Dharma movies shared the announcement. It read, "Your Sanskari is on his way to get his Tulsi Kumari! This love story wrapped with entertainment is coming to the big screens! #SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari in cinemas, 18th April 2025!"

Before the official announcement, Varun had shared a post on Instagram hinting at his next project. He wrote, "Since there's been so many announcements of what I am doing and what's the title of one of films, get ready to be proved right or wrong?"

Varun and Janhvi have earlier worked together in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal, a romantic drama film, which revolved around a troubled married couple that go on a honeymoon and rediscover each other with the help of history.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor apologises to Khushi Kapoor on Instagram