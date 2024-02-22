From Virat-Anushka's second baby to Rakul-Jackky's wedding, here are 6 big moments in tinsel town this week

It's the small moments of joy that keep us hooked to celebrity news and this week was no different. From Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma turning parents for the second time to Deepika Padukone taking over international waters with her BAFTA debut, the week was all about good news, good news and good news. We list down some of the special moments that certainly made our day!

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcome baby boy

Cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma embraced parenthood for the second time as they welcomed a baby boy on February 15. The couple announced on Instagram on February 20 with an official statement a part of which read, “We welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika’s little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives.”

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tie the knot

After dating for the last couple of years, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in a dreamy and intimate ceremony in Goa. The couple got hitched in ensembles meticulously designed by Tarun Tahiliani. The likes of Bhumi Pednekar, Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Mira Rajput and Shilpa Shetty with her husband Raj Kundra attended their festivity.

Deepika Padukone makes BAFTA debut

A true-blue global star, Deepika Padukone was one of the presenters at BAFTA this year. Dressed in a shimmery sari by Sabyasachi, the actress presented the award for the Best Film Not in the English Language category that was bagged by Jonathan Glazer for The Zone of Interest.

Shah Rukh Khan bagged the Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Shah Rukh Khan, on February 21, bagged the Best Actor award at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards (DPIFF) 2024 for Atlee-directorial Jawan where he shared the screen with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal announce pregnancy

After three years of marital bliss, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal announced on Sunday (February 18) that they are expecting their first child. Varun shared a photo where he’s kissing Natasha’s baby bump and in the monochromatic click, we also spot their pet dog, Joey.

Manoj Bajpayee’s The Fable screened at Berlin Film Fest

National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee-starrer The Fable, directed by Raam Reddy, was screened to a packed house of 800 audiences at the Zoo Palast theatre during the ongoing edition of the Berlin Film Festival.

