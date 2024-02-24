Rakul thanks designer Tarun Tahiliani for making her ‘fairytale wedding’ a ‘reality’

New bride Rakul Preet Singh’s lehenga for her big day was designed by ace couturier Tarun Tahiliani and the actress thanked him for making her “fairytale wedding” a “reality”.

Rakul took to Instagram, where she dropped a string of pictures from her wedding, where she shared intricate details of her stunning pastel pink outfit, kaleeras and even a family picture.







She wrote: “We always dreamt of a fairytale wedding and Thankyouuuu @taruntahiliani for making that a reality .. you captured our personalities so beautifully through the essence of our outfits.”





The actress added: “Love and only love for you and your team special mention to Mansha for all the warmth she gave us and our families.”



Rakul married her longtime boyfriend, actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani in Goa on February 21. The intimate wedding was attended by her family and close friends including Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.