Aamir Khan, Junaid, Kiran Rao spotted arriving at Salman Khan's residence for Ira Khan’s pre-wedding festivities

Aamir Khan, his first wife Reena Dutta, and ex-wife Kiran Rao gathered at actor Salman Khan's residence for a pre-wedding celebration ahead of Ira Khan’s wedding. The lively affair took place after Reena and Kiran were spotted earlier at Ira’s haldi ceremony in Mumbai.

Aamir, accompanied by his son Junaid arrived in style at Salman’s home. Kiran, along with son Azad, also made a grand entrance, adding to the joyous atmosphere. Paparazzi videos captured the entire family, showcasing the excitement building up to Ira’s wedding.

Zeenat Hussain, Aamir’s mother, who had been residing in Chennai due to health reasons, made a special appearance at the pre-wedding festivities, arriving in a separate car. The videos and reports highlighted the family’s cheerful presence, with Kiran and Azad elegantly dressed in traditional attire, while Aamir and Junaid opted for more casual looks.

Ira’s mehendi ceremony reportedly took place at Salman’s residence, Galaxy Apartment. The wedding bells are set to ring on Wednesday, uniting Ira with her beau Nupur Shikhare in an intimate ceremony. The celebration promises to be a star-studded affair, with the who’s who of Bollywood expected to attend.

Earlier on the same day, Reena and Kiran, adorned in nauvari sarees, graced Ira’s haldi ceremony, carrying baskets filled with wedding gifts. The groom-to-be, Nupur, joined the festivities in a red kurta and white pyjamas, posing alongside Reena and his family for the awaiting paparazzi.

Reports suggest that after the private wedding on January 3, Ira and Nupur will host a grand reception, inviting the crème de la crème of Bollywood. The couple had previously participated in a Kelvan ceremony, adhering to traditional Marathi customs by exchanging gifts almost a month ago, setting the stage for their impending union.