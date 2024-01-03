Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s Rajasthan retreat was a romantic journey filled with serenity and safari

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, known for their love of exploring, recently shared glimpses of their getaway in Rajasthan, a place that holds a special spot in their hearts. While the specific location in Rajasthan remains undisclosed, the presence of tents in the midst of nowhere suggests a possible holiday in Ranthambore, a popular safari zone and the same place where the couple tied the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara.

To kick off the New Year, the couple posted heartwarming wishes, with Vicky and Katrina expressing hopes for peace of mind, health, happiness, and love in 2024. Their Instagram posts showcased the serene beauty of Rajasthan, where Katrina immersed herself in the natural surroundings, donning a floral and leaf-patterned outfit that echoed the vibrancy of the region.

From their luxurious tent nestled in nature, Vicky was effortlessly cool in a cowboy hat, sipping on a beverage, creating a vibe that resonated with the tranquil setting. The couple indulged in a bonfire night in the sandy desert, featuring folk music and the warmth of the crackling fire, reflecting the rich tapestry of Indian culture. Illuminated lanterns added a touch of magic as they admired the landscape, wrapped in each other's arms.

Also read: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal smile ear to ear in Christmas photos

Recapping 2022, Katrina and Vicky revisited their favourite destination, exploring a dusty forest trail beneath the clear blue skies. The romantic atmosphere was enhanced by distant hills, a nearby lake, and burning lanterns, creating picturesque moments. Vicky embraced the simple joys, posing against a spiky cactus tree surrounded by greenery.

Venturing into 2023, Vicky rose amidst tall grasslands and a setting sun, capturing the captivating beauty of Rajasthan with its crimson sky and green hills. The couple’s jungle route led to an exciting cheetah sighting, adding an adventurous touch to their journey.

Also read: Sam Bahadur star Vicky Kaushal on playing an army brave man, films, marital bliss and more

As the couple bids farewell to the past year, fans eagerly anticipate more thrilling adventures from Katrina and Vicky in 2024.