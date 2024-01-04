Deepika Padukone opens up about embracing motherhood, wants to inculcate these values in her children

Even five years into their marriage, actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh continue to be one of the most talked-about couples in Bollywood. As her contemporaries, such as Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, grow more and more vocal about embracing parenthood, Deepika has finally opened up her plans for motherhood.

In an interview with a leading media publication, she was asked whether she plans to embrace motherhood. The actress responded, "Absolutely. Ranveer and I love children. We look forward to the day when we will start our own family."

The Jawaan star further revealed that she plans to raise her children just the way her parents had raised her. She mentions how her relatives comment on how she has remained unchanged throughout the years despite her fame. And she attributes this to her upbringing. She noted that at her home, she is still a daughter first and then a sister; she receives no special treatment on account of being a celebrity and that is what keeps her grounded. And so, this is a quality she and Ranveer plan to instil into their children as well.

On the professional front, Deepika has had a very eventful year in 2023 with the success of Pathaan and Jawaan. Now, the actress is gearing up for the release of her upcoming release Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Hrithik Roshan.

