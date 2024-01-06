‘Valkyrie’ actor Christian Oliver and his two daughters pass away in a plane crash 

Actor Christian Oliver known for his roles in movies like Speed Racer and Valkyrie, tragically passed away at the age of 51 in a devastating plane crash off the coast of a Caribbean Island, along with his two young daughters. The small single-engine aircraft, owned and piloted by Robert Sachs, crashed on its way to St Lucia, shortly after departing from J.F. Mitchell Airport in Bequia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, stated reports.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force shared that the aircraft faced difficulties shortly after take-off, leading to a tragic nosedive into the ocean. Fishermen and divers from Paget Farm rushed to the scene to offer assistance. All four bodies, including those of Oliver's daughters, Madita (12) and Annik (10), have been recovered, but the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Reports suggest that Sachs radioed the tower after take-off, indicating problems and an intention to return. This communication marked the plane’s final transmission.

Christian had just completed filming the final scenes for his latest project, Forever Hold Your Peace, directed by Nick Lyon and featuring Bai Ling. Lyon expressed his grief on Instagram, calling Oliver a great colleague, actor, and friend.

Born in Germany, Christian collaborated with notable figures in the film industry, including Steven Soderbergh on The Good German, Brian Singer and Tom Cruise on Valkyrie, and the Wachowskis on Speed Racer. His television credits encompass Saved By the Bell: The New Class and his most recent film was Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

The untimely demise of Christian Oliver has left the film industry in mourning, with colleagues and friends paying heartfelt tributes to the actor on social media.