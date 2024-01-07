‘Little Mermaid’ actor Halle Bailey welcomes her first child ‘Halo’ with boyfriend DDG, says, ‘The world is desperate to know you’

Halle Bailey, known for her portrayal of Ariel in The Little Mermaid, shared the joyful news of welcoming her first child, a son named Halo, with boyfriend DDG, a rapper and singer-songwriter. The actress and musician took to Instagram on Sunday to announce the heartwarming addition to their family.

In the shared photo, the hands of Halle and DDG cradle the tiny hand of their newborn son. Halle's manicured fingers gently hold the baby's hand adorned with a gold bracelet, featuring the name ‘Halo’ delicately inscribed. The touching image captured the family’s connection, symbolising the start of a new chapter.

Expressing her delight, Halle wrote, “Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son... welcome to the world, my halo the world is desperate to know you.”

Also read: Ira Khan shares rare snap with brother Junaid from her wedding festivities in Udaipur

According to reports, Halle and DDG have been romantically involved for over a year, making their relationship public in March 2022 when DDG shared a birthday post for the singer. The couple faced pregnancy speculations in November, prompting Halle to address the comments on Snapchat, defending herself against critiques about her appearance.

In a video response, Halle asserted, “Listen, if I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it's going to be hell to pay. You know why? Because I'm Black. I love my nose. What are you concerned about my nose for? Leave me the hell alone.”

Reflecting on her relationship with DDG in an interview in May 2022, Halle highlighted the transformative nature of young love. She shared, “I think the best thing about young love is that you're able to continue to find yourself through this journey of loving somebody else. And you're discovering new parts of yourself and maybe things that you didn't notice before about your heart.”

Also read: Priyanka Chopra rings in 2024 with heartwarming moments with Nick Jonas, Malti in Mexico [PICS]

Halle rose to prominence as one-half of the musical duo Chloe x Halle, alongside her sister Chloe Bailey. Their albums, The Kids Are Alright (2018) and Ungodly Hour (2020), earned them five Grammy Award nominations. In 2023, Halle made her solo debut with the single Angel, nominated for a Grammy Award for Best R&B Song. Her acting credits include Grown-ish (2018–2022) and the lead role of Ariel in Disney's The Little Mermaid (2023). She also had a supporting role in the musical film The Color Purple.