Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s cute chemistry steals the show at ‘Merry Christmas’ special screening in Mumbai

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal lit up the special screening of her upcoming film, Merry Christmas, with their adorable presence in Mumbai. The couple showcased their chemistry, posing happily for the paparazzi. In a heartwarming moment captured by fans, Vicky planted a sweet kiss on Katrina’s cheek, showcasing their affection.

Katrina donned a stunning black dress with a side slit for the screening, while Vicky opted for a casual look with denim pants, a checkered shirt, and a cap. The paparazzi video captured the couple sharing a side hug, with Vicky expressing his love with a gentle peck. Arms wrapped around Katrina's waist, they smiled for the cameras and engaged in a brief conversation before stepping away from the red carpet, hand in hand.

Several celebrities graced the event, including Katrina’s co-star in the movie, Vijay Sethupathi, the project’s director Sriram Raghavan along with Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkumar Hirani, Mrunal Thakur, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, and Divya Dutta, among others.

The Merry Christmas team recently released a romantic song Raat Akeli Thi. Sung by Arijit Singh and penned by Varun Grover, the music is composed by Pritam, marking their first collaboration. The film, shot in two languages, features different supporting actors. The Hindi version stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, while the Tamil version includes Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Sanjay Routray, Jaya Taurani, and Kewal Garg, Merry Christmas marks the first collaboration between Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 12.