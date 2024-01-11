Selena Gomez announces break from social media post Golden Globes 2024 drama

Singer-actress Selena Gomez is taking a break from social media to focus on "what really matters."

The 31-year-old singer has announced that she's stepping back from social media, after she was recently accused of gossiping about Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's romance at the 2024 Golden Globes. She wrote on her Instagram Story, "I'm off social for a while. I'm focusing on what really matters."

During the awards ceremony, Gomez was seen chatting to Taylor Swift and actress Keleigh Sperry, and fans subsequently speculated that they were talking about Kylie and Timothee's high-profile romance. But Selena has already rubbished that idea, reports a media source. Responding to the speculation, Gomez, who has a huge social media following, recently wrote on Instagram, "Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that's anyone business. (sic)."

Meanwhile, Selena started dating Benny Blanco in 2023, and the she is said to be "super happy" with the record producer.

