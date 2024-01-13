Sunny Deol recalls the 'simpler times,' celebrates Lohri with family

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol has reflected upon the warmth of Lohri, reminiscing sweet memories of the celebrations. He extended greetings to his fans at the festival. Taking to Instagram, Sunny, who enjoys 3.5 million followers shared a happy picture of himself enjoying the festival.

He can be seen dancing in front of the Lohri fire, wearing a grey long-sleeved cardigan, black tee shirt, grey joggers, and a black bucket cap.

The Tridev actor penned a heartwarming note, which reads, “Reflecting on the warmth of Lohri, memories of my mom's sweets and the shared laughter of the neighborhood celebrations flood my heart. In the hustle of today, I cherish those simpler times. Wishing everyone a very prosperous Lohri.”

Also Read: Celebrate Lohri with hampers from ITC Sonar & ITC Royal Bengal

Sunny celebrates Lohri

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol reunite with a heartwarming hug at Gadar 2 success party

In 2023, Sunny marked a historic success with his action movie Gadar 2. The film also stars Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat Kaur, amongst others. Made on a production budget of INR 60 crores, the film became the eighth highest-grossing Hindi film of all time, grossing over ₹691.08 crore.

Meanwhile, he has also joined forces with actor Ayushmann Khurrana for Border 2. The film, helmed by J.P. Dutta’s daughter, producer-writer Nidhi Dutta, is expected to start shooting in the first quarter of 2024. He also has Baap, Lahore 1947, and Soorya in the pipeline.