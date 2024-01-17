Emraan Hashmi reveals why he wanted to play villain

Actor Emraan Hashmi, who has dabbled in almost all genres and essayed a myriad of characters, has finally explained the reason why he wanted to play a villain.

Emraan was pitted against Salman Khan in the third instalment of the Tiger franchise, which is now streaming digitally.

Emraan said: “It is truly special when a film keeps giving you appreciation and respect again and again. This means that a film has made a place for itself in the books of time. It is amazing to have got so much love playing an anti-hero in Tiger 3.”



He added: “I was sold on the idea to play a villain who as shrewd and cunning as he is powerful enough to take on an iconic hero like Tiger in a hand to hand combat. Aditya Chopra & Maneesh Sharma created a very unique anti-hero archetype for me to play with and make him my own.”

Emraan further shared: “I’m delighted that the audience gave me love when Tiger 3 was released in theatres and the film went on to become a big hit. Now, they are again pouring love on me when Tiger 3 is released on streaming. This is testimony to the fact that the film and its story and its characters have connected to the hearts of audiences.”



Also starring superstars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles, Tiger 3 is the fifth film from YRF Spy Universe, the biggest movie IP in India. All the films from YRF’s spy verse - Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan & Tiger 3 - have been blockbusters.