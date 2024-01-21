‘How I Met Your Mother’ star, Josh Radnor, ties the knot with Jordana Jacobs, in enchanting winter wonderland wedding

Josh Radnor, famously known as Ted Mosby from the beloved sitcom How I Met Your Mother, can now share the story of ‘How I Met Your Mother’ with a new chapter. The actor recently exchanged vows with his longtime girlfriend and psychologist, Jordana Jacobs, in a picturesque winter wedding at Cedar Lakes Estate in Hudson Valley, New York. The ceremony, accentuated by a gentle ‘light blizzard,’ added a magical touch to their special day.

Despite the minor hindrance of the snowy weather, the couple enjoyed a romantic and enchanting weekend leading up to the ceremony. The wintry setting created a dreamy backdrop for their nuptials.

Breaking away from his usual casual attire, Josh opted for a more formal look, donning a stylish brown suit. The ensemble included a sleek blazer and trousers paired with a crisp white shirt and a neatly-tied black tie. A flower brooch added a touch of elegance to his groom attire, showcasing a departure from his on-screen character's signature style.

However, it was the bride, Jordana, who stole the spotlight with her ethereal presence. Dressed in a sheer snow-white wedding gown, the dress featured a long-pleated train and embroidered full sleeves. The princess-like ensemble was accentuated by a white shawl with fur details, providing both warmth and sophistication. Jordana's minimal makeup enhanced her natural beauty, and a white mesh veil elegantly complemented her lustrous brunette tresses, completing her bridal look.

The contrasting yet harmonious fashion choices of the bride and groom added to the charm of their winter wedding. Josh and Jordana radiated love and elegance, leaving everyone in awe of their enchanting ceremony. Wishing the couple a lifetime of happiness and stylish moments together.

