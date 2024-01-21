Sania Mirza’s old comment from a TV show goes viral after Shoaib Malik ties the knot with Sana Javed 

The recent marriage of former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik and renowned actress Sana Javed has become a captivating topic of discussion, further fueled by a now-viral comment from Shoaib's ex-wife, tennis sensation Sania Mirza. The former couple, once hosts of the Mirza Malik Show, had featured ex-Pakistan speedster Wahab Riaz as a guest on one of their episodes.

During the show, Shoaib humorously remarked that men, conditioned to endure parental scoldings from an early age, must then navigate the occasional reprimands from their wives. Sania responded in jest, shedding light on a prevalent topic among Pakistan cricketers: “Koi bhi Pakistan cricketers ki favourite topic hai biwiyon ka mazaak udaana (Any Pakistan cricketers' favourite topic is making fun of their wives).”

Stop insulting your wives in front of your relatives or friends! Say "NO" to wife jokes and give them the respect thepic.twitter.com/DfO8mq7abN January 20, 2024

Also read: Shoaib Malik ties the knot with Sana Javed amid rumours of divorce with Sania Mirza

Shoaib, amidst swirling rumours of his separation from Sania, recently tied the knot with popular Pakistani actor Sana. The cricketer shared photos from their wedding ceremony on January 20, captivating social media with their joyous celebration.

The speculation surrounding Shoaib and Sana’s romantic involvement had been circulating for some time. Fuelling the rumours, Shoaib publicly wished the Pakistani actor a happy birthday the previous year, sharing a delightful photo on his Instagram page with the caption, “Happy Birthday Buddy.”

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh, and Rhea Chakraborty remember the late actor on his 38th birthday

Sana, equally delighted about their union, took to social media to share mesmerising snapshots from their wedding ceremony. Fans were surprised by the news, given the headlines that had dominated both Indian and Pakistani media regarding Shoaib’s rumoured separation from Sania.