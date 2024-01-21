Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh, and Rhea Chakraborty remember the late actor on his 38th birthday

On what would have been the 38th birthday of the late actor, Sushant Singh Rajput, heartfelt tributes poured in from those who held him dear. The actor, known for his dynamic performances in films like MS Dhoni - The Untold Story and Chhichhore, tragically passed away by suicide in 2020. On Sunday, his former girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, and sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, took to social media to honour his memory.

Sushant's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, chose to celebrate the actor’s life with a video montage capturing his joyous moments. In a touching caption, she conveyed everlasting love and wished Sushant a happy birthday “forever...infinity to the power infinity.”

She hoped that his legacy would inspire millions to be benevolent and godlike. She wrote, “Happy Birthday to My Sona Sa Bhai. Love you forever....infinity to the power infinity. Hope you live in million hearts and motivate them to do and be good. May your legacy be the millions you have inspired to be God-like and generous. May everyone understand that Godward is the only way forward and make you proud. 3...2....1 Happy birthday our guiding star, May you always shine and show us the path. #happybirthdaysushantsinghrajput. Sushant Day #sushantmoon.”

Responding to the outpouring of birthday wishes for Sushant from fans, Shweta expressed her gratitude in the comments section. She conveyed abundant love and well-wishes, envisioning that the immense affection showered upon him would reach him even in the heavens, overwhelming him with warmth.

Meanwhile, Rhea shared a post on her Instagram Stories, featuring a picture of him, accompanied by a heart emoji.

Following Sushant's untimely demise, his Patna residence transformed into a memorial, preserving his belongings such as his telescope, books, and guitar. The actor's impactful journey in Bollywood, from his debut in Kai Po Che to the posthumous release of Dil Bechara, continues to be remembered and celebrated by his fans and the industry alike. As admirers pay tribute to the guiding star on his birthday, Sushant Singh Rajput's indelible mark on cinema and hearts lives on.