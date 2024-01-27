Kiran Nadar opens up on receiving the 2024 Padma Shri award, says, ‘Getting this award is a fantastic feeling’

Renowned art collector Kiran Nadar acknowledged for her significant contributions to the art world as the founder-chairperson of the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art and trustee of the Shiv Nadar Foundation, has been named among the distinguished recipients of the 2024 Padma Shri awards.

Despite her immense success in curating an impressive collection of 13,000 artworks, Nadar emphasised that the prestigious award was never on her agenda. She expressed her joy at the recognition, noting, “Getting this award is a fantastic feeling because I've been recognised for something that I've undertaken. I'm happy about it, but I'm not saying that now that the Padma has happened, it will make my journey much easier. No, these two are not linked. The journey has to take place anyway.”

Nadar’s passion for art goes beyond mere collection; it extends to her mission of making art accessible to all. As the driving force behind educational initiatives, including efforts to break the negative perceptions surrounding art appreciation, Nadar aims to impart knowledge and inspire a broader audience.

Addressing the challenges of art accessibility, she stated, “A lot of people find it difficult to relate (to art) or become nervous about going to a show or an artist because they feel they don't belong there. So, the negative perception is there. I feel people need to break that. Anyone can appreciate art! This is the kind of education that we are trying to impart.”

Nadar’s recognition with the Padma Shri reflects her dedication to breaking barriers, fostering acceptance, and championing art as an inclusive and accessible cultural treasure.