Sophie Turner goes Instagram official with new man after split from Joe Jonas

Actress Sophie Turner has gone Instagram official with new boyfriend as she moves on from Joe Jonas.

The actress split from her husband in September 2023 when he filed divorce papers before a messy back-and-forth ensued as rumours spread while their warring camps battled it out in the public, reports a media source. But now it seems she is putting more distance between them after getting close to British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson.

As per the mega-rich 29-year-old, eldest son of Michael Pearson, the 4th Viscount Cowdray, is heir to his $284 million family fortune. They were seen kissing in London recently and after the PDA, it seems Sophie is now in no mood to hide their romance after Joe confirmed his relationship with model Stormi Bree.

The Game Of Thrones star, said to be worth $12 million herself, shared a series of photos from the new couple's cute ski trip. They were partying with friends on the slopes and she didn't shy away from uploading a bikini snap. Fans rushed to tell her how happy she looked in the shots with the Peregrine, who is known as Perry.

