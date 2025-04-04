From Ajay Devgn to Karan Johar, Bollywood celebrities pay tribute to Manoj Kumar 

The demise of veteran actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar, who popularly went by the name 'Bharat Kumar' has left the entertainment industry in mourning. From popular actors to directors, all have started pouring in their heartfelt tributes to the genius who gifted India performances in films like Shaheed, Roti Kapda aur Makan and many more. Born Harikrishan Goswami, he left for his heavenly abode at the age of 87 after fighting prolonged illness.
Tributes pour in over social media for Manoj Kumar. Read on to know which celebrities have expressed their loss.
Akshay Kumar who is currently in news for his upcoming movie Kesari Chapter 2 put up a story on his Instagram stating, "I grew up learning from him that there's no emotion like love and pride for the country. And if we actors won't take the lead in showing this emotion, who will? Such a fine person, and one of the biggest assets of our fraternity. RIP Manoj Sir. Om Shanti." Kumar on the other hand, has meticulously worked on various social and historical cinema, including names like Samrat Prithviraj, Skyforce, Padman, Toilet, and more.
Actor, director and musician Farhan Akhtar also put up a post on his feed mentioning some of the notable movies of Manoj Kumar.
Another gem of Indian cinema, Manoj Bajpayee, put up an Instagram story stating, "With the loss of Manoj Kumar Sahab, we bid farewell to a pillar of Hindi cinema. His art celebrated the spirit of India like no other. Deepest condolences to his family and countless admirers."
Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar put up a photo of him with Manoj Kumar and writes, "I am saddened by the passing of the legendary actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar Sir. I had the privilege of interacting with him at many occasions and he was truly an icon of Indian cinema. ..."
Actor Ajay Devgn remembers Manoj Kumar in very different light and explains how the late actor-filmmaker was instrumental in giving a break to Ajay's father Veeru Devgan. Veeru Devgan stepped in as an action director in Roti Kapda Aur Makaan and it marked their journey together till Kranti.
Karan Johar too goes back to remember how he watched the rough cut of Kranti as a child while offering his tributes to Manoj Kumar.