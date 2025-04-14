It’s important to ‘check in’ with yourself: Tamannaah Bhatia on self-empowerment, fashion, and fitness

She is drop dead gorgeous, whether she is walking the ramp, or stealing hearts on screen, Tamannaah Bhatia exudes the same effortless charm. She recently walked as a show stopper at the Blenders Pride held in Vizag, and we took the opportunity to sit down to talk to this beautiful soul of a person, in what turned out to be a very candid yet insightful conversation.

The actress blends beauty, brains, and boldness

“Fashion has almost become a way for me to express my deepest feelings—how I perceive myself, my ideas about society, and how I aspire to be. It has always been a powerful medium for my self-expression and having that outlet has been incredibly empowering,” she says as we begin our conversation, adding, “Blenders Pride Fashion Tour is a celebration of so many incredible creative minds who continuously shape globally relevant trends while remaining deeply rooted in the superior craftsmanship we possess—something that sets us apart from many other countries.”

Excerpts: