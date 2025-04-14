It’s important to ‘check in’ with yourself: Tamannaah Bhatia on self-empowerment, fashion, and fitness
She is drop dead gorgeous, whether she is walking the ramp, or stealing hearts on screen, Tamannaah Bhatia exudes the same effortless charm. She recently walked as a show stopper at the Blenders Pride held in Vizag, and we took the opportunity to sit down to talk to this beautiful soul of a person, in what turned out to be a very candid yet insightful conversation.
The actress blends beauty, brains, and boldness
“Fashion has almost become a way for me to express my deepest feelings—how I perceive myself, my ideas about society, and how I aspire to be. It has always been a powerful medium for my self-expression and having that outlet has been incredibly empowering,” she says as we begin our conversation, adding, “Blenders Pride Fashion Tour is a celebration of so many incredible creative minds who continuously shape globally relevant trends while remaining deeply rooted in the superior craftsmanship we possess—something that sets us apart from many other countries.”
Excerpts:
Your journey from South Indian cinema to Bollywood is inspiring. What were some of the cultural and professional differences you encountered?
I think there is a human emotion that is common to all of us, regardless of which space and culture we come from. I feel cinema is a powerful medium to tap into that. While I choose stories that are rooted in us, I also feel a very important part is the core emotion. Like for example, a mother is a mother for anybody — the core relationship never changes. I think constantly channeling it is a likelier way to connect with people.
You’ve played a wide variety of characters, from strong, independent women to more traditional roles. Is the portrayal of women in Indian cinema evolving?
It’s getting better. There’s some part of the ‘wokeness’ that’s working very well for us. The women need to own up to themselves. I think we are fighting too hard. There’s too much of a struggle to empower us or there’s this constant need to outline that we are women and that we are struggling. We are the ones who are constantly putting that into perspective. But I feel it’s important that if you were to take the matter as much as possible in your own hands and not constantly go into a big party, then we are likely to arrive at something that empowers us.
Can you tell us how your approach to fitness has evolved over the years, and what role does mental well-being play in your overall health regimen?
For somebody who’s worked out for a while now, I think the most sustainable form of life has to be intuitive — be it fitness, food, work, or even doing things that you do for pleasure. The only thing that one can cultivate is a strong awareness of self. The ‘check in’ with yourself is important. I never follow a rulebook because every day, you feel a bit different. While I’m a big fan of routine and I’m that person who loves doing the same thing every day, I am also very intuitive about what’s going on with me. Do I need this today or can I do without it? Or would my day be better if I didn’t do it? Just to give you an example, if I have an extremely hectic schedule and I haven’t slept, I will not train that day; I’ll respect my body. My entire life is now being guided by priorities of well-being. That need has translated into everything about my diet, my workouts and lifestyle activities.
What are some of your go-to skincare rituals? How do you maintain your skin with the harsh conditions on set?
My skincare routine is quite structured because I truly believe that consistency is the secret to good skin. As a brand ambassador for Shiseido India, I have an entire skincare regimen that I follow diligently. Skincare may seem mundane, but it’s all about routine, what you do consistently is what truly shows results. I always emphasise that skincare works as long as you commit to it. No matter how advanced or high-tech the products are, at the end of the day, we are a reflection of our habits. Just like with diet and fitness, if you take care of your skin daily, it will reward you. That being said, skincare alone isn’t enough. I believe glowing skin is a result of multiple factors—hydration, good nutrition, sleep, emotional well-being, and physical activity all play a huge role. While I am genetically blessed with good skin (thanks to my parents), I know that genetics will only take me so far. If I don’t nurture it with the right habits, it won’t last.
The entertainment industry often places a lot of pressure on actors to fit into a specific image. Have you ever faced moments of self-doubt because of this, and how did you overcome them?
I do think that all of us are self-critical. I’m sure anybody who’s in the media glare or on social media today is conscious about how they’re presenting themselves. We all feel safe when we are like other people because it feels acceptable. If you want to be accepted, then you will be defined by other people’s ideas of what is a good body or what is the right kind of fashion expression you should have. But if you really want to impact people, then you have to channel what’s unique to you. And for that, if you were to just simply accept the best version of yourself, you’re likely to be impactful. I understand that I look different than other people, but that’s my strength as well.
What’s your ultimate way to unwind and relax after a long day of work?
When I need to recharge, I consciously take time for myself. I stay in my room, eliminate all light and text sources, and simply disconnect. I find this state of stillness incredibly regenerating. I also love spending time in my temple room, immersed in my sadhana. It brings me a deep sense of center and gratitude. Taking a moment to thank the universe for everything I have is important to me. Often, fulfillment comes not just from accomplishing things but from pausing to acknowledge them. If you’re constantly rushing from one task to another without absorbing your progress, it can feel like nothing was ever truly achieved. That’s why I make it a point to slow down and reflect.
Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain