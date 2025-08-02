Anthony Hopkins has a laugh at Kim Kardashian’s bizarre ‘Hannibal’ Skims mask

The actor wore a $48 face wrap in beige tone and dramatically slurped while addressing Kim K, “Hello Kim, I’m already feeling 10 years younger.” He captioned the video, “Thank you, Kim. Don’t be afraid to come over for dinner,” referencing the scary tone which made Lecter infamous. His video garnered fans reaction massively and the comment section busted with laughter and admiration for the actor. One fan commented, “the best publicity you could get @kimkardashian! lol. You have to reply. This is so epic!” Even actress Gwyneth Paltrow couldn't hold herself back from calling the video “genius,” while actor Michael Beach praised Hopkins as a “Great actor with a great sense of humor!”

The face wrap is designed by the shapewear brand of Kim K and is made with collagen yarns. It fastens with velcro and promises to promote a smooth lifting (just like Kim K is silent here BTW). Following the drop of the product, it instantly went out of stock on the website and currently their is a waitlist for customers online.