Bollywood’s real-life BFFs: Celebrating Friendship Day with off-screen bonds

Friendship Day is almost here, which also makes this the perfect time to highlight the strong and true ties some of Bollywood’s most admired celebrities have. While, as audiences, we are usually focused on on-screen chemistry, many of these actors have, over the years, built and nurtured beautiful friendships off-screen. Indulge raises a toast to such fun and pure bonds of love and lists out some of Bollywood’s most famous BFFS in real life, those that redefine friendship objectives in the most glitzy yet down-to-earth manner.
This duo bonds beyond cinema. What connects them are their shared values. Known for their dedication to social causes—whether it be climate change, sustainability, or women’s empowerment— both Richa and Dia have been vocal. Their mutual respect and admiration set their friendship apart. Their bond is based on purpose and compassion whether they are attending eco-friendly events together or backing each other’s projects. Richa and Dia prove that like-minded souls always find each other.
They are the kind of best buddies who keep it raw, genuine, and funny. Shweta Tripathi and Mallika Dua’s social media is full of moments mirroring their odd relationship, from silly selfies to sincere birthday tributes. With strong individual voices, they support each other’s creative journeys while also being each other’s safe space to vent, laugh, cry, and create chaos. Their attitude screams: ‘Best buddies who live on authenticity’.
Disha Patani and Mouni Roy are fashionistas with gold hearts. Usually photographed vacationing, going to events, and hyping each other online, the duo radiates good energy. Their relationship grows from shared respect for fashion, fitness, and independence. This fashionable twosome is always in sync, from sweating it at the gym, partying together or taking those beachy excursions. Being each other’s biggest cheerleader is what Disha and Mouni’s friendship is all about.
Saiee Manjrekar and Rasha Thadani may be newer faces in the industry, but their friendship has already caught the public’s attention. Though born into Bollywood families, Saiee and Rasha have developed a bond that goes beyond blood. Their friendship is energising and youthful — from birthday celebrations to impromptu gatherings. Their friendship serves as a reminder of how grounding it is to have someone walk the same path with you.
Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor’s friendship goes back to their school days. Having known each other since a long time, sharing dreams, secrets, and everything in between, they have practically grown up together. Whether it’s beach holidays, fashion weeks, or a brunch in Bandra, Shanaya and Ananya are inseparable! With both carving their own niches in Bollywood, their unwavering support for each other is a testament to a bond that fame hasn’t touched.
Neha Dhupia and Soha Ali Khan’s friendship can be best described as warm, witty, and wise. As new-age mothers, they engage in playdates and share parenting anecdotes, but their bond goes far beyond just that. Their discussions are thoughtful; their social chatter is humorous; and their respect for one other is evident in every exchange. Neha and Soha two are wonderfully down-to-earth best friends who support and elevate without making noise.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora have to be on every Bollywood besties list. Bebo and Malaika, members of the legendary girl gang including Amrita Arora and Karisma Kapoor, have redefined what enduring female friendships look like under the spotlight. These two radiate sass, loyalty, and sisterhood whether it’s opulent vacations, power yoga classes, or trendy nights out. Their friendship survives every shift and headline in life.