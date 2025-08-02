Bollywood’s real-life BFFs: Celebrating Friendship Day with off-screen bonds

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora have to be on every Bollywood besties list. Bebo and Malaika, members of the legendary girl gang including Amrita Arora and Karisma Kapoor, have redefined what enduring female friendships look like under the spotlight. These two radiate sass, loyalty, and sisterhood whether it’s opulent vacations, power yoga classes, or trendy nights out. Their friendship survives every shift and headline in life.