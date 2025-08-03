Rani Mukerji seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak after her first-ever National Award win

After the announcement, the actress visited the holy shrine of Mumbai Siddhivinayak Temple to offer her prayers and gratitude for the big win. The temples official Instagram handle released the photos of the actress. Rani was dressed in a blue suit paired with a red shawl sporting a tilak on her forehead. In the picture she was seen with folded hands infront of the Lord Ganesha idol.

After news came of Rani winning the best actress, she expressed her heartful emotions of receiving this prestigious award after nearly decades in the film industry. “I'm overwhelmed to have won the National Award for my performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Incidentally, this is the first-ever National Award in my 30‑year career. As an actor, I have been fortunate to have some incredible films in my body of work and have received so much love for them.”