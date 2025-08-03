Rani Mukerji seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak after her first-ever National Award win

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji bagged her first-ever National Award win for the category best actress. This moment marks her first win in three decades of her career. The actress received the award for her portrayal of mother on-screen for the movie Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. She plays the character of a loving and devoted mother who battles to win her children's from the foreign government of Norway. Rani can be seen portraying vulnerability excellently on screen.
After the announcement, the actress visited the holy shrine of Mumbai Siddhivinayak Temple to offer her prayers and gratitude for the big win. The temples official Instagram handle released the photos of the actress. Rani was dressed in a blue suit paired with a red shawl sporting a tilak on her forehead. In the picture she was seen with folded hands infront of the Lord Ganesha idol.
After news came of Rani winning the best actress, she expressed her heartful emotions of receiving this prestigious award after nearly decades in the film industry. “I'm overwhelmed to have won the National Award for my performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Incidentally, this is the first-ever National Award in my 30‑year career. As an actor, I have been fortunate to have some incredible films in my body of work and have received so much love for them.”
The actress dedicated this award to all the mothers across the globe which highlighted the maternal love that her film explored. She said, “I dedicate my National Award to all the incredible mothers of this world. There is nothing like a mother’s love and her ferocity to protect her own. The story of this Indian immigrant mother, who went all out for her child and took on a nation, shook me deeply... a mother’s love for her child is unconditional.”