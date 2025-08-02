This is first ever in 30-year career: Rani Mukerji on winning National Film Award

“I share this moment with the entire team of the film, my producers Nikkhil Advani, Monisha and Madhu, my director Ashima Chibber and everyone who worked on this truly special project that celebrated the resilience of motherhood. For me, this award is also a validation of my 30-year body of work, my dedication to my craft with which I feel a deeply spiritual connection and my passion for cinema and this beautiful film industry of ours,” the 47-year-old actor added.

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway also starred Jim Sarbh and revolved around Debika Chatterjee (Rani), an Indian woman staying in Norway with her family, who fights to regain custody of her children after she is separated from them by the Norwegian authorities.

Calling her win “deeply emotional and personal”, the actor dedicated her National Award to all the mothers in the world. "The story of this Indian immigrant mother who went all out for her child and took on a nation shook me deeply.. A mother's love for her child is unconditional, I realised this when I had my own.

"A mother can move mountains for her children and also make the world a better place. This film tried to show this. It also feels the apt time to again thank all my fans, from across the world, who have relentlessly supported me through thick and thin for these 30 years," she added.