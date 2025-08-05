Shehnaaz Gill hospitalized: Karan Veer Mehra requests fans to pray for her recovery

Shehnaaz Gill, who is currently hospitalized for some health issues got a surprise visit from her friend actor Karan Veer Mehra. On Monday. Karan took to his social media to share a health update on Shehnaaz from the hospital room. He offered a reassuring message to all her fans saying, "Shehnaaz is doing well."
In the video posted by Karan, the actor is seen sitting beside Shehnaaz in the hospital room. She was laying in the bed with a drip attached. The actor said in the video, "I need you guys to pray really hard that this girl with full energy should get back as soon as possible. Yeh dekho bechari (look at this poor girl). What has happened to her? Look at this." To this Shehnaaz responded with jokingly, "Hasa rha hai mujhe (He is making me laugh).”
Media reports have suggested that she has been admitted in hospital due to low blood sugar and is currently getting the glucose drip for her treatment. Although no official details have been confirmed by her or the team, fans are happy to see her in good health.
In a separate video posted by Shehnaaz Gill from the hospital, the actress was seen joking in her Instagram story, "Moti lag rahi hoon?” (meaning “Do I look fat?”) while she got her drip.
The recent hospitalisation comes after her previous one almost two years ago while she was promoting Thank You for Coming. She was admitted for food-related infection at that time.