Celebs

Shehnaaz Gill hospitalized: Karan Veer Mehra requests fans to pray for her recovery

On Monday, Karan Veer Mehra posted a video on Instagram from Shehnaaz Gill’s hospital room, reassuring fans that she is doing well. Read to find out what happened to Shehnaaz Gill
Karan Veer Mehra visits ailing Shehnaaz Gill in hospital
Karan Veer Mehra pays emotional visit to Shehnaaz Gill in hospitalX
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

Shehnaaz Gill, who is currently hospitalized for some health issues got a surprise visit from her friend actor Karan Veer Mehra. On Monday. Karan took to his social media to share a health update on Shehnaaz from the hospital room. He offered a reassuring message to all her fans saying, "Shehnaaz is doing well."

Karan Veer Mehra shares update on Shehnaaz Gill's health update

In the video posted by Karan, the actor is seen sitting beside Shehnaaz in the hospital room. She was laying in the bed with a drip attached. The actor said in the video, "I need you guys to pray really hard that this girl with full energy should get back as soon as possible. Yeh dekho bechari (look at this poor girl). What has happened to her? Look at this." To this Shehnaaz responded with jokingly, "Hasa rha hai mujhe (He is making me laugh).”

Media reports have suggested that she has been admitted in hospital due to low blood sugar and is currently getting the glucose drip for her treatment. Although no official details have been confirmed by her or the team, fans are happy to see her in good health.

Checkout the video here:

Karan Veer Mehra visits ailing Shehnaaz Gill in hospital
Shehnaaz Gill–starrer Ikk Kudi to hit big screen in September

In a separate video posted by Shehnaaz Gill from the hospital, the actress was seen joking in her Instagram story, "Moti lag rahi hoon?” (meaning “Do I look fat?”) while she got her drip.

The recent hospitalisation comes after her previous one almost two years ago while she was promoting Thank You for Coming. She was admitted for food-related infection at that time.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

Karan Veer Mehra visits ailing Shehnaaz Gill in hospital
What's the 'singh-sational' secret behind Shehnaaz Gill's Jamaican- inspired look?
Shehnaaz Gill Hospital
Karan Veer Mehra

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com