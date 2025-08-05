Shehnaaz Gill hospitalized: Karan Veer Mehra requests fans to pray for her recovery

In the video posted by Karan, the actor is seen sitting beside Shehnaaz in the hospital room. She was laying in the bed with a drip attached. The actor said in the video, "I need you guys to pray really hard that this girl with full energy should get back as soon as possible. Yeh dekho bechari (look at this poor girl). What has happened to her? Look at this." To this Shehnaaz responded with jokingly, "Hasa rha hai mujhe (He is making me laugh).”

Media reports have suggested that she has been admitted in hospital due to low blood sugar and is currently getting the glucose drip for her treatment. Although no official details have been confirmed by her or the team, fans are happy to see her in good health.

