What's the 'singh-sational' secret behind Shehnaaz Gill's Jamaican- inspired look?

The net-space is going abuzz with new photographs of Shehnaaz Gill and Yo Yo Honey Singh which were dropped across both their Instagram handles. Shehnaaz who is dressed in a Jamaican inspired avatar sparks speculation about a possible collaboration with the singer.
Shehnaaz Gill shared an interesting carousal on her Instagram feed this morning which has already started speculation of a collaboration with YO YO Honey Singh. In the photographs, one can see Shehnaaz wearing a yellow, orange and black hued high-low dress with black knee-high boots. Her hair-style is all about Jamaican cornrow braids. She has kept her accessories to the minimum with just clip-on ear-rings. Her sculpted make-up which follows the brown-ish palette gives perfect shape and structure to the face and it complements her look very well.
But what comes across striking is the presence of Yo Yo Honey Singh who also shares frame with her in one of the photographs. He is seen wearing lime-yellowish shirt, baggy pants and sneakers. Gill captions the carousel “@yoyohoneysingh ‘s humour is so desi “. Singh on the other hand gives it all away with his Instagram story which features gill in it. The story says, “We made this jatti look Jamaican. Promotional song for movie Ekk Kudi @shehnaazgill.”
Singh and Gill have previously collaborated for the former’s song Sheeshe Wali Chunni from the album Glory; and this time it’s for her upcoming movie Ikk Kudi, which is scheduled for a September release. The Bigg Boss participant not only shares screen time in the movie but also turns producer with it. Ikk Kudi is directed by Amarjit Singh Saron and stars Gurdev Dhaliwal and Nirmal Rishi in pivotal roles along with Shehnaaz.
Since Shehnaaz has dropped her new look, she is receiving nothing but positive feedback from the industry and the fans alike. On the work front, apart from Ikk Kudi, she also has Sab First Class opposite Varun Sharma, although not much has been divulged about it yet.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.