What's the 'singh-sational' secret behind Shehnaaz Gill's Jamaican- inspired look?

Singh and Gill have previously collaborated for the former’s song Sheeshe Wali Chunni from the album Glory; and this time it’s for her upcoming movie Ikk Kudi, which is scheduled for a September release. The Bigg Boss participant not only shares screen time in the movie but also turns producer with it. Ikk Kudi is directed by Amarjit Singh Saron and stars Gurdev Dhaliwal and Nirmal Rishi in pivotal roles along with Shehnaaz.

Since Shehnaaz has dropped her new look, she is receiving nothing but positive feedback from the industry and the fans alike. On the work front, apart from Ikk Kudi, she also has Sab First Class opposite Varun Sharma, although not much has been divulged about it yet.