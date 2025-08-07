Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez party it up in Ibiza for their honeymoon

The couple seemed to be enjoying their time in Ibiza. Lauren has also been sharing glimpses from her honeymoon on social media. Among all her posts were some stunning visuals of nighttime ocean view, some videos of a mountain goat and some other scenic moments from the trip. This exciting honeymoon trip comes right after the couple tied knot on June 27.

The couple took their vows on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore in Venice, Italy. Their wedding included a formal dress code followed by a pyjama-themed afterparty. The guest list included top-profile celebs from the entertainment industry, which the internet got a glimpse of from the paparazzi pictures. Sanchez-Bezos' wedding was the most talked-about wedding of 2025, with social media flooded with their pictures and updates.