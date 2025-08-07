Rashmika Mandanna channels politician vibes in crisp saree look, sparks buzz about new role

This new look has sparked a lot of buzz of any project the actress might be part of. While there is no official announcement or confirmation yet, the image has sparked questioned among fans that it could be from an upcoming project. Her authority from the picture and simple yet believable look are far from her usual red carpet glam looks. It is clearly hinting at the energy of an politician who rallies rather than some usual film promotions.

A source quoted by media portal hinted that, "This isn’t merely a change in wardrobe for Rashmika, it’s a bold new statement. The way she’s holding herself in this look is unlike anything we’ve seen from her before. There’s definitely something major coming, so keep your eyes peeled for the announcement.”

Checkout here look here: