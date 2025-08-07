Rashmika Mandanna channels politician vibes in crisp saree look, sparks buzz about new role

A recent picture of Rashmika Mandanna has taken the social media by storm. In the photo Rashmika can be seen dressed in a politician style saree. This has led to wild guess and flurry of conversations. The actress is famously known for her playful style and has surprised fans with this new dramatic shift in her look. She opted for a crisp handloom white saree and appeared in a serious look.
This new look has sparked a lot of buzz of any project the actress might be part of. While there is no official announcement or confirmation yet, the image has sparked questioned among fans that it could be from an upcoming project. Her authority from the picture and simple yet believable look are far from her usual red carpet glam looks. It is clearly hinting at the energy of an politician who rallies rather than some usual film promotions.
A source quoted by media portal hinted that, "This isn’t merely a change in wardrobe for Rashmika, it’s a bold new statement. The way she’s holding herself in this look is unlike anything we’ve seen from her before. There’s definitely something major coming, so keep your eyes peeled for the announcement.”
Checkout here look here:
On the work front, the actress is all packed up with films this year. She is currently gearing up for The Girlfriend movie release. It is a romantic drama directed by Rahul Ravindran which will release on September 5. She is also star is Thama opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. This movie will be a love story in a disturbed world and it will be directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. She has also taken up emotionally challenging film Mysaa where she will portray a women from the Gond tribe. The movie will be directed by Rawindra Pulle. Now with this picture dropping on the internet, fans are eager to know whether she has taken up the role of an politician.