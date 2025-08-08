John Cena reveals fan comments drove him to get a hair transplant

John Cena shared, “As I was trying to hide my hair loss, the audience was bringing it to light. I saw their signs that said ‘The bald John Cena.’ They pushed me into going to see what my options were.” This brutal honesty of fans became a turning point in his life who began exploring hair restoration treatments in 2024.

John Cena has shared his strict hair care routine, “I now have a routine: red‑light therapy, minoxidil, vitamins, shampoo, conditioner – and I also got a hair transplant last November.” His honesty reveals the stigma surrounding male baldness.

He also admitted, "I hate the fact that if there wasn't so much shame around it, I'd have gotten it done 10 years ago." For the WWE star, the delay in his hair transplant was more of social judgement, "I thought I was alone, but seven or eight out of 10 [men] suffer from thinning or baldness." "It completely changed the course of my life," he added.