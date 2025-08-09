Macaulay Culkin could have starred in Wes Anderson's Rushmore; here are the details

The incident goes like this – Macaulay Culkin who was in a process of de-cluttering old scripts, found out the unread script of Rushmore by Anderson. But today he does express regret, that had he read the script earlier, the audience would have probably seen him in the movie. Rushmore is a comedy by Anderson tracing the journey of the protagonist Max essayed by Jason Schwartzman. Max is a student at the Rushmore Academy; however he is good at everything except studies. He falls in love with his teacher and finds out that his mentor too has feelings for her. This begins a hilarious love triangle.

Culkin also recalls that post the unimaginable success of the Home Alone films, he went on a much-needed break from films. He mentions, “Well, you have to understand, I was retired for a big chunk [of time] , for at least like six or seven years. I just went to high school, I got married way too young, things like that, you know.”