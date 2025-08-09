Macaulay Culkin could have starred in Wes Anderson's Rushmore; here are the details

Even before people knew his name as Macaulay Culkin, they recognise him as the mischievous star from the Home Alone movies – Kevin McCallister. Culkin who rose to prominence essaying this widely popular role as a child artiste recently opened up about having been approached for the 1998 Wes Anderson movie Rushmore. However, as audience might know, the actor was not a part of the cast. So what happened during the process?
The incident goes like this – Macaulay Culkin who was in a process of de-cluttering old scripts, found out the unread script of Rushmore by Anderson. But today he does express regret, that had he read the script earlier, the audience would have probably seen him in the movie. Rushmore is a comedy by Anderson tracing the journey of the protagonist Max essayed by Jason Schwartzman. Max is a student at the Rushmore Academy; however he is good at everything except studies. He falls in love with his teacher and finds out that his mentor too has feelings for her. This begins a hilarious love triangle.
Culkin also recalls that post the unimaginable success of the Home Alone films, he went on a much-needed break from films. He mentions, “Well, you have to understand, I was retired for a big chunk [of time] , for at least like six or seven years. I just went to high school, I got married way too young, things like that, you know.”
But it wasn’t like he was not reading scripts. He mentions, “I was actually pretty good at reading. I was kind of vivaciously reading through the scripts. But there was a couple that slipped through.” He added further, “I remember clearing out the house, throwing out the old scripts, and I saw the one that I didn't read was Rushmore. I was like Ah! I probably could have done that one.”
Praising Schwartzman, Culkin mentions, “Although I can't imagine anyone but Schwartzman doing that part.” On the work front, Culkin was last seen in Fletcher Moules’ animated film Entergalactic which released in 2022.
