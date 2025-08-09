Tom Holland and Zendaya enjoy Indian feast on Spider-Man: Brand New Day sets in England

The couple was recently spotted in London’s Gerrards Cross, where Tom Holland was filming an emotional scene at Aunt May's grave. Although, Zendaya wasn't shooting on that day she was in set simply to meet him. the couple made their stop at a local Indian eatery, Caraway Cafe while strolling in the city. The restaurant shared its excitement on Instagram and wrote, “Homework can wait, Gerrards Cross can’t! Thrilled to be visited by the amazing @tomholland2013 and the ever so beautiful @zendaya… a moment our team will always cherish!"

Previously in their UK stay, the couple was spotted enjoying dog walk at Richmond Park with their pets. Zendaya had her miniature schnauzer, Noon, and Tom’s new pup, Daphne. They have also been spotted by fans at an coffee outing in Scotland. Tom even dropped by Zendaya's Euphoria shooting set in the earlier days.