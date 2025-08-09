Tom Holland and Zendaya enjoy Indian feast on Spider-Man: Brand New Day sets in England

Spider-Man: Brand New Day shoot is going on in full swing in England. Tom Holland and Zendaya seemed to enjoying their time in England while shooting for the movie. The engaged couple have been spotted spending time after shoot in parks, cafes, and neighborhood spots.
The couple was recently spotted in London’s Gerrards Cross, where Tom Holland was filming an emotional scene at Aunt May's grave. Although, Zendaya wasn't shooting on that day she was in set simply to meet him. the couple made their stop at a local Indian eatery, Caraway Cafe while strolling in the city. The restaurant shared its excitement on Instagram and wrote, “Homework can wait, Gerrards Cross can’t! Thrilled to be visited by the amazing @tomholland2013 and the ever so beautiful @zendaya… a moment our team will always cherish!"
Previously in their UK stay, the couple was spotted enjoying dog walk at Richmond Park with their pets. Zendaya had her miniature schnauzer, Noon, and Tom’s new pup, Daphne. They have also been spotted by fans at an coffee outing in Scotland. Tom even dropped by Zendaya's Euphoria shooting set in the earlier days.
Currently, the Spider-Man: Brand New Day is filming in Glasgow, which has been transformed into New York city. This particular Marvel sequel is most likely rumored to feature Stranger Things star Sadie Sink.
Tom Holland and Zendaya's engagement, announced earlier this month drew massive attention after Zendaya debuted it at Gloden Globes. However, their wedding planning is on hold due to their packed schedules. Law Roach, Zendaya's stylist had confirmed, “The process hasn’t even started yet,” stating her numerous commitments, including Dune: Part Three, Euphoria season three, The Odyssey, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
