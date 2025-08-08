What is Sadie Sink's rumoured role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink will join Tom Holland for the latest MCU Spider Man movie, though the exact details of her role are not known.

Sadie Sink who played Jean Grey in X-Men will be playing a part in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, for which shooting has started. There are some speculations that she might play the role of May ‘Mayday’ Parker, the daughter of Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man and Kirsten Dunst’s Mary Jane Watson.

Speculations about Sadie Sink's role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day ongoing

May 'Mayday' Parker, also referred to as Spider-Girl and Spider-Woman, was created by Tom DeFalco and Ron Frenz. The character made her cinematic debut in the 2023 feature film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

On the Hot Mic podcast, hosts Jeff Sneider and John Rocha discussed the possibility of Sadie playing Gwen Stacy or maybe an alternate universe version of her.

On Reddit, one user wrote that her role is expected to be original.

"She won't play MJ as we already have one. But if they name her Gwen Stacey, they are telegraphing her death," they said.

"She'll be a love interest for Peter, and therefore be similar to bother Mary-Jane and Gwen. Her colourings will be reminiscent of comic book MJ, but her father will likely be a cop or similar which brings him into conflict with Spidey. It'll leave the audience unclear about her fate, in this film or subsequent films."