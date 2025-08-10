Amaal Mallik reveals why he cut ties with Bhushan Kumar

The composer opened up how Bhushan Kumar was more than just a music industry connection to him. “Salman Khan launched me, but Bhushan Kumar held my hand and took me to the biggest of movies and the biggest of production houses, on pure belief in my talent,” he shared, adding that Bhushan has been “like an industry father” to him.

He also clarified that there was no personal reason behind this, but more of a difference in musical vision. He stated, “My understanding about how music should be made… I tell him to his face that I won’t do certain things. He may have (an ego about it). If I was that big, maybe even I would’ve had. I don’t blame him. But in the last five or six years, he has understood…”

Amaal Mallik has delivered 40 hit songs since the time he debuted in the entertainment industry, stood firm on his remarks. “If you tell me to remake Aashiq Banaya or Masakalli, I won’t. I don’t want to. Why should I? I’m working so hard to build my family’s legacy, and I don’t want the listeners’ brickbats," he said.