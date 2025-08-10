Amaal Mallik reveals why he cut ties with Bhushan Kumar

Composer Amaal Mallik has recently revealed how his refusal to compose for T-series came as a shock to the company's head, Bhushan Kumar. Amaal Mallik opened up in an interview to a media house, “Initially, he was shocked that I was turning down his movies."
The composer opened up how Bhushan Kumar was more than just a music industry connection to him. “Salman Khan launched me, but Bhushan Kumar held my hand and took me to the biggest of movies and the biggest of production houses, on pure belief in my talent,” he shared, adding that Bhushan has been “like an industry father” to him.
He also clarified that there was no personal reason behind this, but more of a difference in musical vision. He stated, “My understanding about how music should be made… I tell him to his face that I won’t do certain things. He may have (an ego about it). If I was that big, maybe even I would’ve had. I don’t blame him. But in the last five or six years, he has understood…”
Amaal Mallik has delivered 40 hit songs since the time he debuted in the entertainment industry, stood firm on his remarks. “If you tell me to remake Aashiq Banaya or Masakalli, I won’t. I don’t want to. Why should I? I’m working so hard to build my family’s legacy, and I don’t want the listeners’ brickbats," he said.
The composer also shared how his decision also had consequences, "When I left Bhushan’s hand, Bhushan left mine. He went ahead with the remixes regardless. My parents were definitely scared. My friends were as well. Even I was in two minds about it… But I know that he has a soft corner for me. When a man is very big, there will be people around him who will poison him. Also, I’ve never been disrespectful towards him and said, ‘Jaa, nahi kar raha yeh picture’. I’ve always been respectful.”
His stand reflects choosing music vision and legacy over any trendy follow up of trends while keeping his industry relationship intact.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.