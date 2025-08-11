Mouni Roy says she calls the paparazzi; gives a breakdown on how it happens

In her new assignment Mouni Roy trades the paranormal for a world of espionage and secrets, playing an Indian intelligence officer in the new web series Salakaar. The series currently streaming on JioHotstar features Roy’s character as an undercover spy in Pakistan. The actress has long been the darling of Bollywood’s paparazzi and recently spoke about the endless public scrutiny and notion that celebrities are always behind the camera.
In an interview, Mouni disclosed that though she does call the paparazzi it is not on a daily basis. She explained that photographers tend to identify celebrity cars and track them or get called by restaurants and venues for publicity purposes. “I am not saying I never call paps. But I call them when I need to be or want to be spotted and I am dressed well. If I am promoting a film or a show it’s a very different thing. But every day? No!” she stated.
Mouni further said that the pressure of being always in the limelight is “really taxing” because it is not possible to always look your best. Her role in Salakaar was also talked about wherein she plays a thinking spy rather than a “honey trap”. Mouni concurs this is an innovative spin on the femme fatale spy theme but also makes the case for the employment of femme fatale tactics as being a viable element of a spy’s arsenal.
“Whatever she has to do she does. Whatever is the mission at hand,” she said. The shift to espionage thriller is another step in Mouni’s varied career that has taken her from TV dramas such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, to big-budget films such as Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva. Mouni admits that she has been stereotyped right from the start of her career but it no longer bothers her.