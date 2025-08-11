Mouni Roy says she calls the paparazzi; gives a breakdown on how it happens

Mouni further said that the pressure of being always in the limelight is “really taxing” because it is not possible to always look your best. Her role in Salakaar was also talked about wherein she plays a thinking spy rather than a “honey trap”. Mouni concurs this is an innovative spin on the femme fatale spy theme but also makes the case for the employment of femme fatale tactics as being a viable element of a spy’s arsenal.

“Whatever she has to do she does. Whatever is the mission at hand,” she said. The shift to espionage thriller is another step in Mouni’s varied career that has taken her from TV dramas such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, to big-budget films such as Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva. Mouni admits that she has been stereotyped right from the start of her career but it no longer bothers her.