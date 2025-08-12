John Abraham opens up on why Bollywood parties aren’t his scene

Bollywood actor John Abraham, famously known as the reserved and low-key actor in the industry recently opened up on why he chooses to stay private. The actor in a recent interview talked about why he makes a conscious choice to stay away from Bollywood party circuit and maintains his demeanor privately.
John Abraham is notoriously known for staying away from limelight and keeping his personal life private. He and his wife, Priya Runchal rarely makes an appearance in public or infront of Paps. The actor shared that his choice to stay away from limelight is deliberate. “My films have nothing to do with my personal life,” he shared, adding that they have decided this together to stay away from public eye. He explained how his low-profile image is to avoid the trappings of public trappings, “In all these years, I have never had a publicist or an agent. I don’t have someone who is manufacturing stuff for me out there. So, the minute my films are over, I become not newsworthy and I go into my shell and I come out to speak only when I have something relevant to say."
The actor revealed when he is not shooting he prefers to immerse himself in passion projects like his football academy in Shillong and working on scripts. “I never went to parties even before I got married. I have always chosen to stay out because the music is too loud and I don’t drink alcohol,” he shared. John also revealed how he steers away from alcohol, “I have a problem with alcohol because my father loves his single malt." He hinted this habit to his upbringing that has shaped his choices in life.
Instead of nighttime parties, he follows a disciplined routine that keeps him focused and going in life. “Also, I sleep very early and I wake up at 4-4:30 am. I read as much as I can after waking up and I devour world news,” he said.
