John Abraham opens up on why Bollywood parties aren’t his scene

The actor revealed when he is not shooting he prefers to immerse himself in passion projects like his football academy in Shillong and working on scripts. “I never went to parties even before I got married. I have always chosen to stay out because the music is too loud and I don’t drink alcohol,” he shared. John also revealed how he steers away from alcohol, “I have a problem with alcohol because my father loves his single malt." He hinted this habit to his upbringing that has shaped his choices in life.

Instead of nighttime parties, he follows a disciplined routine that keeps him focused and going in life. “Also, I sleep very early and I wake up at 4-4:30 am. I read as much as I can after waking up and I devour world news,” he said.