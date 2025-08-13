I celebrate our Super Star with affection and admiration, says Kamal Haasan on Rajini completing 50 years in the film industry

Actor, producer, director and Member of Parliament Kamal Haasan on Wednesday celebrated his close friend and fellow actor Rajinikanth’s completion of 50 glorious years in the film industry, even as he wished Superstar Rajinikanth’s Coolie, which is to hit screens on Thursday, “a resounding success befitting this golden jubilee.”

Kamal Haasan congratulates Rajini

Taking to his X timeline to pen a post celebrating Rajinikanth’s impressive achievement, he wrote, “Marking half a century of cinematic brilliance, my dear friend @rajinikanth celebrates 50 glorious years in cinema today. I celebrate our Super Star with affection and admiration, and wish #Coolie resounding global success befitting this golden jubilee.

Helmed by the powerhouse @Dir_Lokesh, backed by the pillar of our industry Kalanithi Maran @sunpictures, enriched by the ever-inventive @anirudhofficial, and brought to life by my long-time friends #Sathyaraj, @iamnagarjuna, #AamirKhan, @nimmaupendra, and #SoubinShahir. A special cheer to my darling daughter @shrutihaasan, keep shining bright.”

With just a day to go for the release of his eagerly awaited action extravaganza Coolie, ace director Lokesh Kanakaraj too expressed gratitude to the film’s lead actor Superstar Rajinikanth, for both the opportunity to direct the film and also for the conversations they had both on the sets of the film and off it.