Patrick Mahomes talks about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has opened up about the initial reaction he had when he learned about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship. In a recent interview, the player revealed how he didn't believe the news when Travis Kelce shared it with him.
“It was one of those where I gotta see it to believe it,” Patrick shared, recalling his early scepticism about the high-profile romance. It became real when Taylor attended one of Chief's game in person. The player recalled the immediate shift in the stadium atmosphere.
“You definitely felt the buzz, and you could see people in the stadium gravitating towards where she was up there,” he said. But despite all the external excitement, Patrick shared that the team remained focused in the game. “At the same time, we had business to handle,” he said, stressing the importance of maintaining concentration during an important game.
Since then, Taylor has become a familiar face not just at games but also within the Chiefs’ inner circle. She has built a strong rapport with Patrick’s wife, Brittany, and has been warmly received by the organisation. Reports suggest she has seamlessly blended herself into their world, balancing her global superstardom with a genuine connection to the team’s community.
The player has also praised Taylor's artistry, hinting at the upcoming album, which was announced on the podcast with Travis Kelce. He even acknowledged the dedication she puts into her work which highlighted the positive impact the singer had.
As one of the NFL’s biggest stars, his words offer a glimpse into how Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s romance is being perceived from within the Chiefs’ locker room.
