Patrick Mahomes talks about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship

“It was one of those where I gotta see it to believe it,” Patrick shared, recalling his early scepticism about the high-profile romance. It became real when Taylor attended one of Chief's game in person. The player recalled the immediate shift in the stadium atmosphere.

“You definitely felt the buzz, and you could see people in the stadium gravitating towards where she was up there,” he said. But despite all the external excitement, Patrick shared that the team remained focused in the game. “At the same time, we had business to handle,” he said, stressing the importance of maintaining concentration during an important game.

Since then, Taylor has become a familiar face not just at games but also within the Chiefs’ inner circle. She has built a strong rapport with Patrick’s wife, Brittany, and has been warmly received by the organisation. Reports suggest she has seamlessly blended herself into their world, balancing her global superstardom with a genuine connection to the team’s community.