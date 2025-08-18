Ananya Panday on how Italy had a big impact on her style: Came back wanting to experiment more

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has revealed that Italy had a huge impact on her style and that she came back wanting to experiment more, trust her instincts, and not shy away from bold silhouettes.

Ananya Panday on how Italy influenced her sense of style

Asked what’s one travel destination that had a big impact on your style and why, Ananya told a news agency, “I’d say Italy! Being in one of the world’s fashion capitals was incredibly inspiring — the energy, the style, the way people carried themselves with such ease and confidence. I came back wanting to experiment more, trust my instincts, and not shy away from bold silhouettes or unexpected pairings.”

Ananya said that the trip didn’t just refresh her wardrobe; it reshaped how she expresses herself. “Even now, I revisit those memories when I need a creative spark — they’ve earned a permanent place on my mood board and in my mindset,” said Ananya.

Revealing her go-to style and beauty hacks when she’s on the move or traveling for shoots and holidays, Ananya said that she wants to be comfortable yet still be “put together”.