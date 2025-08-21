Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi summoned by jury for reportedly ‘disrespecting judiciary’ in Jolly LLB 3

The new Bollywood movie Jolly LLB 3 is already in the midst of a legal wrangle before its release. A Pune civil court has issued notices to actors Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi and director Subhash Kapoor following a complaint lodged against the film for allegedly showing disrespect to the judiciary. The three have been asked to personally appear in court on October 28, at 11 am.
The summons come in response to a petition made by lawyer Wajed Rahim Khan who asserts the legal system is being made fun of and the legal profession is being portrayed in a negative manner. In his appeal, Rahim took issue with a scene where judges are called ‘mama’, a colloquialism. Addressing the media, Khan said he had presented the petition because “there should be respect for the lawyers” and what the movie shows regarding advocates and judges is incorrect.
This is the second time the film has come under legal examination. A complaint had been first lodged in 2024 following the release of the initial teaser for the film. This news comes barely a week after the entire teaser was revealed showing the audience the first impressions of the conflict between the two main characters both named Jolly and acted by Akshay and Arshad.
Jolly LLB 3 is the third instalment in the popular legal comedy franchise. The first film starring Arshad Warsi was a sleeper hit in 2013 while the sequel featuring Akshay Kumar became a blockbuster. The new film sees both actors reprising their roles and joining forces for the first time. Written and directed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Star Studio 18, the film is slated for a theatrical release on September 19, 2025.