Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi summoned by jury for reportedly ‘disrespecting judiciary’ in Jolly LLB 3

The new Bollywood movie Jolly LLB 3 is already in the midst of a legal wrangle before its release. A Pune civil court has issued notices to actors Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi and director Subhash Kapoor following a complaint lodged against the film for allegedly showing disrespect to the judiciary. The three have been asked to personally appear in court on October 28, at 11 am.

Legal trouble looms for Jolly LLB 3 as director and actors are summoned

The summons come in response to a petition made by lawyer Wajed Rahim Khan who asserts the legal system is being made fun of and the legal profession is being portrayed in a negative manner. In his appeal, Rahim took issue with a scene where judges are called ‘mama’, a colloquialism. Addressing the media, Khan said he had presented the petition because “there should be respect for the lawyers” and what the movie shows regarding advocates and judges is incorrect.