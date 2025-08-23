Actor Rajeshwar opens up about playing radio jockey Arjun in the upcoming movie Zariyaa

A

Almost in every Bengali house, it’s a tradition that the child has to learn something. On that note, my mom put me to learning tabla when I was 8 years old. It took me 3 years to just learn the basic note. Rabindra Sangeet came into my life when I was 16 and struggling through education and dealing with personal problems. That’s when Tagore came and saved my life. I learnt how to read and write Bangla on my own because they don’t teach the language here in Delhi schools. I consider myself as an amateur piano player. It’s something no one ever taught me. But it’s something that my friends enjoy when I play for them in house parties and all. That’s how the world of music opened up for me.

I’m very particular regarding what I am listening to. I run away from Bhojpuri songs or Honey Singh. I love Raags. In fact I have a poster in my house which tells me which time of the day should we sing which raag. Everything in Indian classical music is so systematic and detailed, that it leaves no room to listen to these weird songs. But I like some neo-fusion tracks which have been released by Shankar Mahadevan or Rishab Rikhiram Sharma. This brings me to a song in Zariyaa, Ebhabhe Theke Jeo. It’s not a classical song but it’s a beautiful melody.