Actor Rajeshwar opens up about playing radio jockey Arjun in the upcoming movie Zariyaa
Upcoming short film, Zariyaa is not just a tale of two protagonists meeting each other, but more of a celebration of the City of Joy through their creative and artistic eyes. From music to nostalgia, from art to well-recognised corners of the city, Zariyaa helmed by Rajeshwar and Amrita Chattopadhyay, directed by Suman Maitra is sure to leave you wanting for more and most importantly, leave your homes and revisit the scenes in their actual shooting spots. A tribute to Calcutta and its artistic minds, Zariyaa starts streaming from today.
We catch up with lead actor Rajeshwar, a man of many talents. From three back to back releases, starting with Zariyaa on the work front, to being a trained Rabindra Sangeet Singer, piano and tabla player and an SRK fan; Rajeshwar gets candid with Indulge. The conversation meanders about the upcoming releases, celebrating Durga Puja the Probashi way and opening up about being an SRK fan with a story that many can only dream of.
Excerpts:
What made you say yes to Zariyaa?
I do not have words to express my feelings about what Kolkata means to me. It’s just a beautiful city with myriad emotions.Eevry part of the city has a different charm in itself. Starting from the old buildings, the vibe of adda, amazing food. It’s a combination of so many things is what made me say yes to Zariyaa when I got the script. It’s a tribute and celebration of the city.
Are you and Arjun similar?
I think we are similar in the sense that Arjun is a very happy go lucky guy who likes to express everything through music and creativity. He is also someone who brings immense positivity in life. Arjun is someone who is very similar to SRK’s character Aman in Kal Ho Naa Ho. Being a huge SRK fan, I found Zariyaa similar to Kal Ho Naa Ho, not in terms of the story but in terms of the look and vibe- turning Hudson river into Ganga. And playing the guitar on the banks of the Ganga is like a dream come true. Arjun is a struggling musician who plays gigs in the café and runs a night time show called Zariyaa at the radio. I found no difference between Arjun and me. It was like playing myself.
Tell us about the challenges of playing Arjun
It's slightly a challenging role for me. I never knew how to play the guitar though I have been trained in other instruments. So I had to learn it. The other challenge was playing the role of an RJ because they are so used to talking so much. I had to work on that because my character speaks in Bangla. Though Bangla is my mother tongue but it’s not the language I hear every day because I live in Delhi and Mumbai. But it was a lot of fun taking up this challenge.
In Diwali you are having a Hindi release called Do Not Disturb Love Lag Gaye…
The director, myself and the co-writer of the film are all SRK fans. My character’s name is Karan who is a typical SRK fan. He leaves no stones unturned to impress his girlfriend. He is loyal, emotional and sensitive. There are three very important characters in the film. It’s more of a play in terms of the screenplay than a film. It’s a typical light –hearted fun film.
Did you get a chance to meet SRK?
Not yet but it’s an interesting thing you brought up here. SRK and I come from the same school in Delhi. According to the story I had heard at home, SRK held me in his lap when I was 6 months old. It just happened that my family was also in a pizza joint where he was with his crew. So, I have been touched by SRK but never seen him as such. I would probably be speechless if I meet him or maybe just say ‘ Thank You’ to him.
You have Ashish Vidyarthi as a co-actor in Vishaad. Tell us about your experience of working with him?
Vishaad was shot in May in Pune. Working with Ashish Sir is a masterclass in itself. The amount of expertise he comes with on the set, I have never seen someone as spontaneous and fast in the thought-process more than him. Of course I was nervous. But I am grateful I got to work with him.
You are a trained Rabindra Sangeet singer and trained in different instruments. How did the interest grow?
Almost in every Bengali house, it’s a tradition that the child has to learn something. On that note, my mom put me to learning tabla when I was 8 years old. It took me 3 years to just learn the basic note. Rabindra Sangeet came into my life when I was 16 and struggling through education and dealing with personal problems. That’s when Tagore came and saved my life. I learnt how to read and write Bangla on my own because they don’t teach the language here in Delhi schools. I consider myself as an amateur piano player. It’s something no one ever taught me. But it’s something that my friends enjoy when I play for them in house parties and all. That’s how the world of music opened up for me.
I’m very particular regarding what I am listening to. I run away from Bhojpuri songs or Honey Singh. I love Raags. In fact I have a poster in my house which tells me which time of the day should we sing which raag. Everything in Indian classical music is so systematic and detailed, that it leaves no room to listen to these weird songs. But I like some neo-fusion tracks which have been released by Shankar Mahadevan or Rishab Rikhiram Sharma. This brings me to a song in Zariyaa, Ebhabhe Theke Jeo. It’s not a classical song but it’s a beautiful melody.
If you had to describe Zariyaa through the lines of one Rabindra Sangeet, which one would it be?
Dariye Acho tumi Aamar Gaaner o Paare
Do you get time to pursue your musical interests with such hectic schedules?
It just goes on in the side. I don’t really practice but I keep on singing to myself or for friends.
How does Durga Puja look like for you?
This Pujo I will be in Delhi. In my Probashi Bangali culture here already people are going nuts about the fact that Pujo is just a handful days away. I have attended Pujo in Kolkata. Its fun in its own way but not as much fun as you have at home, here in Delhi. Our Pujo is slightly different from the Kolkata Pujo. Its so important for us to dress up in the Dhuti Panjabi, have a Dhunuchi Naach in the evening with Sandhya Arati, Bhog, and Khichudi.
Zariyaa starts streaming on the official YouTube channel on August 23 at 6 pm
