Content creator-turned-actor Aditya Thakare shares his journey of taking the leap with Dhadak 2
Aditya Thakare is a popular face on social media and with his big debut as Vasu in Dhadak 2, the content creator-turned-actor is manifesting his dream of being on-screen. He recently shared his experience with Indulge and here’s how it went.
Excerpts:
How did you bag the role?
When I was going through a professional dry spell, I received an unexpected audition call, and rushed without thinking twice. I got the selection call on Ganpati Visarjan in 2023. It felt like Bappa’s blessing, truly.
Have you ever envisioned coming over to Bollywood?
I’ve been manifesting this ever since I watched Kal Ho Naa Ho. Growing up in India; I think almost everyone dreams of facing the camera at least once. For someone with no industry backing, debuting on the big screen with a Dharma film, feels like the perfect dream come true.
How was your first day on set?
I was super nervous but the crew made me feel at ease. After that, it was all fun! I just enjoyed the experience.
You worked along Siddhant and Triptii in your debut. How was the experience?
It was surreal. I used to admire them from afar earlier, and now they’re not just co-stars but friends. They were incredibly supportive and guided me throughout the shoot. What made it even better was that they’ve both had their own journeys in the industry, so they understood me in so many moments, without me saying a word.
Did your experience in front of the camera through content creation make it easier to perform in the movie?
Content creation definitely helped build my confidence in front of the camera, but acting in a film is a different ballgame. The scale is incomparable. In content, we aim to make it as perfect as possible, but filmmaking goes much deeper; they pay attention to the tiniest details.
Do you plan to take up more movies in future?
If I like the script and feel there's room for me to learn and grow, I'm all in.
