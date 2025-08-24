Harry and Meghan in talks with Netflix for Princess Diana documentary

A new Netflix documentary on Princess Diana is in works, and it will reportedly be produced by Harry and Meghan. It has been timed to coincide with 30th anniversary of her death in 2007. The project would be produced under their banner, Archewell Productions, and form part of their newly renewed deal with Netflix.
According to reports, Netflix is especially keen on the idea, given the global resonance of Diana’s legacy. A source told a media portal, “If Harry wants to do this then Netflix will bite his hand off.” This documentary would serve as a deeply personal project for Harry, who was just 12 years old when Diana died in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997.
Harry has previously spoken about how the loss of his mother and how it has shaped his life. He also included it in his memoir Spare and earlier documentaries marking the 20th anniversary of her passing. The upcoming project would give him and Meghan the opportunity to present her story through their own perspective while also paying tribute to her enduring influence.
This Diana documentary is part of a larger slate of content that the Sussexes are developing with Netflix. Current projects include the second season of With Love, Meghan, which is set to release on August 26, as well as a holiday special for the show. In addition to this, the couple is also producing Masaka Kids: A Rhythm Within, a documentary about orphans in Uganda.
The timing of the Diana film could potentially overlap with others, as different outlets have reported that various production houses, including those connected to Prince William, may also be considering Diana-related content in the years ahead. This will further add another layer of public interest, given the strained relationship between the two brothers.