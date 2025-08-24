Karan Johar slams podcasters for inviting guests with ‘disrespectful’ takes on film industry

“While I have utmost respect for credible and respectable members of the media!” he began, making it clear that his frustration was not directed at all platforms but specifically at a certain kind of podcast-driven content. The filmmaker criticised what he called a “sub culture of podcasters (basically chat shows with new age terminology) who have emerged from the woodworks… woods that no GPS can locate…”

According to Karan Johar, these platforms give space to individuals who do not have much to lose by targeting Bollywood. “They invite guests who have nothing to lose. Who haven't been invited since World War 2, and those guests spew venom and say the most disrespectful things about hardworking and legendary members of our fraternity!”

He called it for accountability, Karan Johar declared, “This needs to stop!” His words reflect not just his personal frustration but also the sentiment of many in the film industry who have been at the receiving end of such commentary.