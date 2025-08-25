Nandamuri Balakrishna honoured by World Book of Records UK for 50 years in films

Veteran Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna has added more glory to his illustrious career by being honoured with the World Book of Records UK, Gold Edition, for completing five decades in films.

With this recognition, Balakrishna has created history as the first Telugu actor to achieve this milestone

Balakrishna’s daughter Brahmani Nara was among the first to share the news on social media. Expressing her pride, she wrote how her father has always been a “true force of nature” and called him both “an icon on screen” and “a compassionate leader off it.”

She wrote, “A huge congratulations to my father, Nandamuri Balakrishna Garu! 50 years as a leading hero, a feat now in the World Book of Records! You are a true force of nature, an icon on screen, and a compassionate leader off it. So proud of this global recognition for your incredible journey. Our pride, our hero!”