Shilpa Shetty breaks tradition, no Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations this year

For Bollywood fans, Ganesh Chaturthi at Shilpa Shetty’s home has always been a calendar event. The actor’s grand idol, colourful décor and a starry guestlist have always made headlines. But this year, the familiar sight will be missing. Shilpa announced on Instagram that her family will not celebrate the festival due to a recent bereavement in the family.
In her note, she explained that the Kundras are observing a 13-day mourning period as per tradition. No songs, no rituals, no gatherings. Just quiet prayers at home. She signed off her post with the chant, “Ganpati bappa morya, pudchyavarshi lavkar ya,” already looking forward to next year.
For someone who is almost synonymous with festive cheer in Mumbai, skipping the occasion is unusual. Shilpa’s Ganesh Chaturthi has always been more than just personal devotion; it has been part social event, part cultural spectacle. Neighbours got a glimpse of the idol, fans caught photos, and the media, of course, lapped it all up. It seems this year, the city will have to manage without that annual peek inside the Shetty household.
The announcement also comes at a time when Shilpa and her husband Raj Kundra find themselves in the news for less festive reasons. Mumbai Police recently registered a case against them in a Rs 60 crore loan dispute tied to their former company Best Deal TV. A city businessman claims he was duped, while the couple’s lawyer has rubbished the allegations, calling them baseless and recycled. In other words, more courtroom drama than prime-time dance numbers.
Between personal grief and legal troubles, it’s going to be a subdued September for Shilpa. Yet she has made it clear the tradition is only on pause, not cancelled. If anything, the absence this year will make next year’s welcome for Lord Ganesha even more anticipated. On screen, Shilpa was last seen in Sukhee, a light slice-of-life film about a homemaker rediscovering herself during a reunion trip. Off screen, however, she seems to be navigating a very different sort of script.
