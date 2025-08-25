Shilpa Shetty breaks tradition, no Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations this year

For Bollywood fans, Ganesh Chaturthi at Shilpa Shetty’s home has always been a calendar event. The actor’s grand idol, colourful décor and a starry guestlist have always made headlines. But this year, the familiar sight will be missing. Shilpa announced on Instagram that her family will not celebrate the festival due to a recent bereavement in the family.

Shilpa Shetty to sit out Ganesh Chaturthi this year

In her note, she explained that the Kundras are observing a 13-day mourning period as per tradition. No songs, no rituals, no gatherings. Just quiet prayers at home. She signed off her post with the chant, “Ganpati bappa morya, pudchyavarshi lavkar ya,” already looking forward to next year.