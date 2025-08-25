Veteran actor Jerry Adler passes away at 96 in his New York home

If you have seen The Sopranos, Manhattan Murder Mystery, The Public Eye, In Her Shoes, Prime, or The Good Wife, then you are aware of veteran actor Jerry Adler. The man who had stepped in many shoes and delivered performances worth remembering passed away in his New York home. The actor was 96 years old and is now survived by his wife Joan Laxman and children.
Jerry Adler has had a very interesting journey in his acting career. Having stayed behind the screens as a Broadway and television producer for most of his life, he started appearing on-screen only after crossing 60. In fact, acting came to him by chance through a casting director who was his daughter’s friend. And by luck, he was cast as Howard Franklin in The Public Eye. This movie literally brought Adler’s acting talent in the public eye and he soon shot to being one of the most demanded character –actor in Hollywood.
Apart from proving his acting and producing chops, Adler is also an author. He wrote the memoir Too Funny for Words: Backstage Tales from Broadway, Television and the Movies. The book was published last year and gives a firsthand account of how the Broadway, television and movie work behind the screen.
Adler was born and raised in New York and has always been active in the theatre circles. His father, Philip Adler was a theatre manager for Broadway while his great-uncle was a Yiddish theatre actor. He was himself enrolled in the Dramatic Club in his school where he served as the Club president. Since he came from a strong theatrical background, he started taking on the role of a theatre manager for several Broadway productions like The Apple Tree, Dear World, Annie and more.
Adler has to his credit a strong background in acting – both behind the scenes and on-screen which made him one of the most versatile presence on screen. In fact, his background helped him understand the nuances which in turn connected him to the audience in greater depth.