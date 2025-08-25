Veteran actor Jerry Adler passes away at 96 in his New York home

Jerry Adler has had a very interesting journey in his acting career. Having stayed behind the screens as a Broadway and television producer for most of his life, he started appearing on-screen only after crossing 60. In fact, acting came to him by chance through a casting director who was his daughter’s friend. And by luck, he was cast as Howard Franklin in The Public Eye. This movie literally brought Adler’s acting talent in the public eye and he soon shot to being one of the most demanded character –actor in Hollywood.

Apart from proving his acting and producing chops, Adler is also an author. He wrote the memoir Too Funny for Words: Backstage Tales from Broadway, Television and the Movies. The book was published last year and gives a firsthand account of how the Broadway, television and movie work behind the screen.