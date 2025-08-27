Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur builds ‘Lego Ganesh Ji’, internet chants ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’

Kareena Kapoor, a proud mom, couldn’t resist sharing the moment with her fans. Taking to Instagram, she posted an adorable photo of Taimur praying next to his creative Lego Ganpati and penned a heartfelt caption that instantly went viral. She wrote, "Ganpati celebrations might be a little different this year. But Tim made sure the festival was on point by making a beautiful lego Ganeshji for us. Wishing you all a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Praying for peace, everyone’s health and safety."

The post not only showcased Taimur’s handmade idol but also featured three cute Lego figurines placed in front of the Ganpati. These figures represented none other than Taimur and his superstar parents, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor. The internet, of course, couldn’t stop gushing over this cute act. Fans flooded Kareena’s post with love, hailing Taimur’s artistic skills and sending warm Ganpati wishes.

Checkout her post here: